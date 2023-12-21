admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 12/21/2023 – 18:55

After having succumbed to a profit-taking movement this Wednesday, the 20th, the Ibovespa resumed the trend of gains and ended the session this Thursday, the 21st, up 1.05%, at 132,182.01 points, renewing once again the record at closing. The approval of the provisional ICMS subsidy measure by the Senate last night, the increase in iron ore prices in China and the positive signal from New York following weaker economic data in the United States drove gains.

The index remained in positive territory throughout the session, since the low of 130,822.35 points (+0.01%). At its peak, it rose to 132,276.93 points (+1.09%), less than 100 points below the highest intraday level, of 132,340.75, recorded the day before. Even with the tendency to reduce liquidity at the end of the year, financial turnover today reached R$19.7 billion.

The recovery today was widespread, with gains in 58 of the 86 Ibovespa shares and in all B3 sectoral indices. But the highlight was the basic materials segment, which, in aggregate, increased 2.62%, driven by Vale ON (+3.33%). Alone, the company accounted for 0.49 percentage points of the rise in the Ibovespa, benefiting from the 3.53% increase in iron ore prices in Dalian, due to low stocks of the commodity in China.

At the end of the day, even Petrobras' shares recovered their breath and were close to stability, after having spent the entire session falling, following a drop of around 0.4% in oil prices. Petrobras PN rose 0.03% and Petrobras ON had zero change.

“Yesterday, the Stock Exchange experienced a natural, long-awaited and healthy breather, with profit taking amid the fatigue of international markets. Today, we are again seeing the same increase process as before, especially because we have seen an improvement in premiums in this final stretch of approval of government measures by the Legislature”, says Empiricus Research analyst Matheus Spiess.

The positive signal from the stock markets in New York also contributed to the performance of the Ibovespa, on a day of highs for Dow Jones (+0.87%), S&P 500 (+1.03%) and Nasdaq (+1.26 %), after adjustments the day before. The release of the American Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the third quarter, lower than expected, and the revision of the country's inflation data downwards gave the market the signal to increase risk appetite and price even more interest rate cuts in the country. country.

“This helps support the recent dovish turn in Fed communication and, if sustained, opens the door to rate cuts sooner than we expect, in September,” said the lead US economist at consultancy Oxford Economics in a report. Michael Pearce. At the end of the afternoon, the American interest curve priced in 150 basis points of interest cuts and the start of the cycle in March, with a 71.6% probability.

The biggest increases in the index were with Braskem PNA (+7.07%), Soma ON (+5.41%), Gol PN (+5.35%) and Usiminas PNA (+3.75%). On the opposite side, the biggest losses were from Casas Bahia ON (-5.12%), Alpargatas PN (-2.25%), IRB Brasil Re ON (-2.02%) and MRV ON (-1.84% ).