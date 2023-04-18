SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa was operating between slight losses and gains in the early afternoon of this Tuesday, after having changed signs a few times during the trading session, as news about the content of the new fiscal framework opposed the appreciation of shares of commodity companies, with emphasis on Petrobras.

At 2:19 pm (Brasília time), the Ibovespa rose 0.08%, to 106,096.05 points. The financial volume amounted to 11.2 billion reais.

The market was waiting for the text of the fiscal framework to be sent to Congress, scheduled for this Tuesday, in search of more details on how expenses and revenues will be calculated, details that had been left out of the first presentation of the rule at the end of the month. past.

“What is being put to the vote looks worse than it did before, with the government taking a lot out of the rule,” said Fernando Siqueira, head of research at Guide Investimentos. Less confidence in the fiscal scenario made future interest rates rise, which weighed on the shares of companies linked to more cyclical sectors, such as construction and retail.

For retailers, there was still the potential impact of maintaining the tax exemption for international orders of up to 50 dollars between individuals, according to Haddad’s announcement. The government withdrew from the measure, which was aimed at combating product smuggling by international e-commerce companies, and will focus on inspection, according to Haddad. Lojas Renner yielded 3.82%.

On the positive side, Petrobras advanced 2.85%, more than the slight gains in oil, and the mining company Vale rose 0.67% after Chinese economic activity – the country is the largest consumer of steel in the world – grew above the expected in the first quarter. A recommendation cut by Citi limited, however, the performance of the mining company.

Other companies linked to metallic commodities, such as steel companies, also had a positive performance in the wake of the data from China. CSN, for example, gained 1.63%,

On Wall Street, the main stock indices operated marginally in the red, with the earnings season in focus after results from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. Investors were also waiting for more clues about monetary policy from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

(By Andre Romani)