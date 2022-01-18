By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock market index traded between mild losses and gains on Tuesday, as the rise in commodity-exporting companies offset a climate of risk aversion in international markets and concern about the fiscal scene in the country. Brazil.

At 11:14, the Ibovespa rose 0.13% to 106,517.87 points. The financial volume was 3.9 billion reais.

At least 40 categories of federal public servants must promote demonstrations in the streets of Brasília and stop activities in movement to pressure the government to release salary increases.

The trigger that triggered the movements was the authorization given by the government, at the request of Jair Bolsonaro, to readjust salaries of some police categories, which generated dissatisfaction in other careers.

Overseas, oil prices have reached the highest level since 2014, amid concerns about potential supply problems, which helps Petrobras shares, which have a relevant weight on the Ibovespa.

The main stock indices in the US, on the other hand, were down in the face of the rise in US government bonds, which especially affected stocks linked to the technology sector. Yields on two-year Treasuries, for example, surpassed 1% for the first time since February 2020.

The movement is influenced by the prospect of a rise in US interest rates in the coming months. Investors are positioning themselves for a more aggressive US central bank on fighting inflation ahead of a policy meeting next week. In Europe, stock indices were also down.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN and ON rose 0.9% and 0.3%, respectively, while PETRORIO ON advanced 3.2% and 3R PETROLEUM ON rose 1.6%, after oil reached its highest level in seven years, given the potential supply disruption. Attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on the United Arab Emirates added to prospects of an already tight market.

– VALE ON rose 1.3% and steelmakers had strong gains, with GERDAU PN advancing 2.4%, after iron ore futures in Dalian closed up 1.1%, while spot prices with 62% iron content for delivery to China have dropped.

– INTER UNIT dropped 5%, LOCAWEB ON lost 5.2% and MÉLIUZ ON dropped 1.5%, following a negative session for shares related to the technology sector abroad.

– BRF ON retreated 4%, interrupting four sessions of high. The day before, the company’s shareholders approved a capital increase via follow-on. JBS ON was down 0.8% and MARFRIG ON was down 1.7% and MINERVA ON was down 1.2%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN rose 0.8%, BRADESCO PN advanced 0.6%, BANCO DO BRASIL ON was up 0.4%, while BTG PACTUAL UNIT was down 2.6% and SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT was down 0.7%.

– MRV ON fell 1.4%, after releasing fourth quarter operational preview. Total launches were up 52.4% over the same period in 2020, mainly given the performance of AHS, the group’s US unit, and sales grew 18% year-on-year. But the company found cash consumption in the period.

– ALPARGATAS PN fell 5.6%, fourth consecutive decline. AMBEV ON was down 2.5%, NATURA ON was down 1.6% and RAIA DROGASIL ON was down 3%.

– EQUATORIAL ON fell 2.3%, after the newspaper Valor Econômico reported that the company is preparing a follow-on of up to 3.5 billion reais.

MENLICK ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, fell 2.7%, EVEN ON and MITER also retreated after the release of operating data for the fourth quarter.

