SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The São Paulo stock exchange opened without a defined trend this Monday, amid a positive bias in stock markets abroad, but decline in commodity prices like oil. Financial agents echoed the purchase of Credit Suisse by UBS and the new coordinated action by central banks this weekend.

Investors also adjust expectations for interest rate decisions this week, including in the United States and Brazil, as well as remain attentive to developments related to the new fiscal framework in the country.

At 10:01 am, the Ibovespa was down 0.04%, at 101,945.02 points.

At the same time, the Ibovespa futures contract with the shortest maturity, on April 12, rose 0.12%, to 102,750 points.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)