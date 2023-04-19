SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa fell in its first trades this Wednesday, in the face of a negative scenario abroad, while, internally, financial agents reacted to the presentation of the text of the new fiscal framework and to the operational data released by Vale.

At 10:09 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa fell 1.01%, to 105,088.94 points.

(By Andre Romani)

