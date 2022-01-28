SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange retreated in the first trades on Friday, after three straight highs, in front of a fall in stock futures in New York still in reaction to the Federal Reserve’s tougher speech in its decision to monetary policy.

Rising oil and rising iron ore in Asia helped to limit the losses of the local index, with a boost to the shares of companies linked to these commodities. The market was also digesting unemployment and credit data in Brazil.

At 10:10, the Ibovespa dropped 0.44% to 112,117.17 points.

(By Andre Romani)

