06/15/2023 – 11:07 am

The Ibovespa began trading this Thursday, the 15th, indicating a slight decline, in line with the New York Stock Exchange indices and with profit taking in specific stocks. However, the movement was absorbed in the last few minutes and the main B3 index started to advance slightly, boosting the accumulated gains in June to more than 10%.

According to operators, the scenario is still considered essentially favorable to risky assets.

The bets on interest rate cuts in August and the improvement in the outlook for the Brazilian rating, promoted yesterday by the risk rating agency S&P Global, are some of the factors that favor the demand for assets today.

The recovery of commodities also helps and analysts believe that the Ibovespa has the strength to seek the level of 121 thousand points soon, reaching the peak registered in 2022.

In Europe, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, said that the institution is not considering the possibility of a pause in the monetary tightening cycle that started in the middle of last year.

At a press conference after the earlier interest rate hike, Lagarde said that the ECB has not yet reached the end of its journey and that there is “way to be covered” in the tightening process.

In Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just started the ministerial meeting, saying that the government has completed the first stage of reorganization of public policies. He asked the ministers to say what has already been done by their portfolios, mention eventual difficulties and advance what their next steps will be.

At 10:36 am, the Ibovespa scored 119,422.77 points, up 0.30%. Petrobras ON and PN rose 1.96% and 2.29%, in that order.
























