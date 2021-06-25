By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa did not show a clear sign in the last trading session of the week, with Banco Inter among the positive highlights after raising 5.5 billion reais in stock offerings, while shares that benefit from the economic recovery were passing through adjustments after recent gains.

At 10:51 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.04%, to 129,564.14 points. Such performance ensured a positive performance in the week, with an increase of almost 0.9% so far, after two consecutive weeks of decline. The financial volume in this trading session is 3.26 billion reais.

The delivery to the Chamber of Deputies and the detailing of the second phase of the tax reform, which deals with adjustments to the Income Tax for individuals, companies and investments, are on the radar. The special secretary of the Federal Revenue will make a press conference on the proposal from 11:30 am.

One of the themes of this new phase of the reform is the taxation of dividends paid by companies to individuals. In this context, the Internal Revenue Service published instructions on the mandatory submission of information on operations carried out in the financial and capital markets.

“The presentation of the tax reform should bring optimism”, evaluated the CM Capital Markets team, considering that this effect should be calmed by the tension involving statements by deputy Luís Miranda (DEM-DF) and his brother, the Ministry of Health’s servant Luís Ricardo Miranda, at Covid’s CPI.

The deputy said that, along with his brother, he presented several irregularities regarding the process of buying Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, to President Jair Bolsonaro at a meeting at Palácio da Alvorada.

Overseas, the US S&P 500 hit a record high at Friday’s opening, following Nike’s forecast of robust balance sheets, as weaker-than-expected inflation data eased fears over a tightening of US monetary policy. in the short term.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BANCO INTER UNIT rose 1.92%, after raising 5.5 billion reais in a primary offering of shares with restricted efforts. Among the banks, ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN gave up 0.19% and BRADESCO PN lost 0.51%.

– VALE ON advanced 1.32%, favored by the rise in iron ore futures in China. On Thursday, China Baowu Group, the world’s largest steel producer, announced that it will join forces with Vale and Shandong Xinhai Technology to produce nickel “pig iron” (NPI).

– CIA HERING ON lost 2.27%, after rising more than 2%, with other shares that benefit from the economic reopening also undergoing adjustments in this session after strong gains recently, such as YDUQS ON, which retreated 1.55%.

– PETROBRAS PN recorded a negative variation of 0.37%, despite the increase in oil prices abroad.

