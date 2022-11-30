SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa lost its breath on Wednesday, following the worsening of trading sessions on Wall Street, with the last session of November maintaining the volatility that has marked the month, in the face of uncertainties about the fiscal course of the country, as well as the ministerial team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

At 15:09, the Ibovespa fell 0.03%, to 110,876.81 points. At the maximum, earlier, it rose to 112,192.53 points. In the month, so far, accounts for a fall of about 4.6%.

The financial volume on the São Paulo stock exchange this Wednesday totaled 16.6 billion reais, in a session also marked by adjustments aimed at rebalancing the MSCI indices, which takes place at the close. In MSCI Brasil, the Assaí action was included. (bit.ly/3gR42MH)

In New York, the S&P 500 retreated 0.16%, with financial agents awaiting the speech of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in particular any signs about the pace of monetary tightening in the United States.

Petrobras PN and Vale still offered relevant support, but were overcome by the fall of the vast majority of shares on the Ibovespa, including banks. BRF ON had the worst performance, with a drop of 6.19%, on the day of the company’s event with analysts and investors.

As for the Transition PEC, which is being discussed in the Senate, a group of PP senators defended the approval of the text with a term of just one year, as opposed to the four years proposed by Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) with the endorsement of the team of the elected president.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)