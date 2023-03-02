By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa lost steam on Thursday, as Petrobras shares increased their losses, a day after the balance sheet was released and the announcement of dividends, amid uncertainties about the company’s strategy in the coming years.

In the macroeconomic agenda, the IBGE announced that Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the immediately previous quarter, although it had accumulated a 2.9% increase in the year.

At 11:57 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.25%, to 104,124.89 points. Earlier, at the maximum, it rose to 104,912.41 points. At its worst, it scored 103,706.68 points. The financial volume amounted to 7.4 billion reais.

In the United States, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were working in negative territory, which also weakened the Brazilian trading session, as the adjustments for a scenario of higher interest rates for a longer period in the United States follow.

“The expectation of a more intense monetary tightening by the Fed brings caution”, said the Department of Economics of Bradesco in a note to clients this Thursday, referring to the Federal Reserve, the North American central bank.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN retreated 2.45%, to 24.68 reais. The company recorded net profit of 43.34 billion reais in the fourth quarter, up 37.6% compared to the same period of the previous year and above expectations by analysts. It also approved dividends of 35.8 billion reais, but suggested that shareholders evaluate the creation of a Statutory Reserve to retain up to 6.5 billion reais from the result of the fiscal year 2022. For JPMorgan analysts, this adds noise to what looked like a very positive outcome for dividends. Investors followed statements by executives of the state-owned company this morning.

– EDP BRASIL ON soared 16.4%, to 22.85 reais, after Portuguese energy group EDP earlier announced a plan to delist the Brazilian subsidiary, offering 24.00 reais per share, equivalent to a premium of 22. 26% on the paper’s closing price the day before. At the maximum so far, the share reached 23.42 reais.

– PRIO ON rose 5.27%, to 35.14 reais, amid adjustments after significant losses in the last trading sessions and after disclosing net income of 189.8 million dollars in the fourth quarter, up 19% year on year. The company also reported that it recorded stabilized initial production at its new MUP5 well, in the Frade field, of approximately 8,000 barrels of oil per day, a volume higher than its initial forecasts.

– MARFRIG ON yielded 0.15%, at 6.56 reais, moving away from the low of the session, when it reacted to the balance sheet of the largest global hamburger producer, which showed a net loss of 628 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2022, against profit of 650 million a year earlier, pressured by the negative performance in the company’s North America operation. BRF ON, which has Marfrig as its largest shareholder, gained 3.24%.

– AMBEV ON fell 2.52%, to 13.13 reais, even after the largest brewery in Latin America reported net profit of around 5 billion reais in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 35.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, driven by the growth of volumes sold in Brazil while in other regions the company suffered a retreat. Ambev also projected a lower cost increase in 2023.

– VALE ON reversed the increase and lost 0.47%, at 88.78 reais. Iron ore futures on the Dalian Exchange advanced on Thursday as market sentiment improved following the removal of production restrictions in major steelmaking cities and better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.

(Edition Alberto Alerigi Jr.)