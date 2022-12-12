On a day of risk appetite in New York, where gains were between 1.26% (Nasdaq) and 1.58% (Dow Jones) at the close of this Monday, 12th, the Ibovespa dropped more than 3% in the worst moments of the session, reaching the lowest intraday level since August 4, but managed to limit the loss to 2.02%, at 105,343.33 points at the end, supported at the end by a report on the Transition PEC. Earlier today, the B3 index fluctuated between a minimum of 103,876.71 points and a maximum of 107,561.12 points, leaving the opening at 107,518.28 points.

Until close to closing, below 105 thousand, it seemed that the index would end at the lowest level since August 3, when it scored 103,774.68 points – in the end, the improvement was not so much: even at 105 thousand, it did not escape the worst level of closed since that same day in August. The financial turnover was R$ 30.8 billion this Monday. In the month, the Ibovespa fell 6.35%, reaching negative levels for the year, during the session – at the end of today’s trading session, it still rises 0.50% in 2022.

In the final stretch came the improvement of the Ibovespa, with the report that the vote on the Transition PEC may not take place this Wednesday, contrary to what the elected government wanted. The postponement would be related to the lack of votes needed to approve the text as it passed through the Senate – which suggests a possible new dehydration, now in the Chamber. There was a reaction in the yield curve, helping to trim the Ibovespa losses near the end. The consumption index (ICON), more exposed to the curve, dropped 2.10%, after retreating close to 3% in the same afternoon.

Earlier, fears that the next Lula administration will adopt an interventionist bias towards state-owned companies took B3 off the positive sign of New York this opening week. The session was weighed against the report that former minister Aloizio Mercadante, associated with the Dilma Rousseff government (2011-2016), will play a role in Lula 3 as president of Petrobras or BNDES. Despite speculation that he may be nominated for Petrobras, Mercadante is motivated to lead the BNDES, according to Estadão.

In the beginning of the afternoon, when he arrived for the graduation ceremony of the president and the vice-elect, Mercadante, who coordinates the technical groups of the transition, said he was unaware of any discussion in the team about the possibility of changing the Law of State-Owned Companies. Even so, with the possibility of a more active role by the next government over public companies, as well as over development and credit institutions, Petrobras pulled the negative queue for most of the day among the most liquid stocks, with the PN at a low of 3.24% and ON, 2.71% at the close, after showing losses of more than 4% or even 5% during the session. This Monday, Banco do Brasil (ON) also highlighted the reaction, flattened to -3.40% at the close, after yielding more than 4% in the worst moments of the session.

“The market continues in a pace of expectation, with a lot of misinformation, which feeds uncertainty especially about state-owned companies and companies that are more dependent on the domestic economy. Future interest rates opened with all this uncertainty (during the day), which particularly affects companies that are more dependent on capital, either to finance production or for working capital. This increase makes it difficult for these companies to move forward”, says Rodrigo Moliterno, head of equities at Veedha Investimentos. “It has been said for a long time, bringing volatility and bad expectations to the markets.”

On the negative side, this Monday stands out for Méliuz (-7.14%), CSN Mineração (-5.65%), Pão de Açúcar (-4.79%) and Cogna (-4.76%). On the opposite side, Gol (+4.67%), PetroRio (+2.94%), Minerva (+2.51%) and Cielo (+2.07%). Mining and steel companies closed the day down, with emphasis, in addition to CSN Mineração, for Vale (ON -2.99%) and CSN (ON -3.04%), with a decrease of 0.80% for the ore in Dalian, China. Thus, the day was negative both for the index of basic materials (IMAT -1.50%), despite the increase of more than 2% for oil in the session, as well as for actions related to the internal economy, among which those of consumption (ICON -2.10%).

“On a day with an empty agenda, the market continues to price fiscal risk that stresses the interest curve, favoring the rise in the dollar and penalizing risky assets”, points out Leandro De Checchi, an analyst at Clear Corretora. This Monday, the American currency closed at a high of 1.26%, at R$ 5.3116, in the spot segment.

Abroad, the agenda for the week reserves monetary policy decisions with an effect on the dollar (Federal Reserve), euro (European Central Bank) and pound (Bank of England). On the eve of the Fed’s decision, there will be a new reading on consumer inflation in the United States, tomorrow.

For Wednesday’s decision by the US BC, “an increase of 0.5 pp seems well consolidated, since Powell (Fed President Jerome Powell) has practically anticipated the decision, but the statement may still weigh”, he points out in notes Guide Investimentos, which considers there to be greater doubt for the ECB’s deliberation, on Thursday, between moderating the increase in interest rates or maintaining the adjustment of 0.75 pp, “which seems to be the scenario”, adds the house.