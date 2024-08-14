Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/14/2024 – 17:56

On the day that options on the index expired, the Ibovespa reached its peak of the year and closed at its highest value in points in 2024. For the seventh consecutive trading session, the B3 benchmark benefited from a greater appetite for risk assets after the US consumer price index (CPI) came in as expected, reinforcing expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) in September. Thus, it is targeting 134,000 points and approaching the all-time high of December 27, 2023 (134,193.72 points).

With no negative surprise in the US CPI, the base case is a Fed rate cut in September, according to Rodrigo Ashikawa, an economist at Principal Claritas.

The US index rose 0.2% in July compared to June, in line with a survey by Projeções Broadcast. The result, as expected, should “contribute to this more positive short-term momentum of risk assets”, according to Rafael Passos, partner and analyst at Ajax Asset.

The flow, with a financial turnover of R$63.4 billion on the day, was also supported by expectations regarding the potential impact of changes in the MSCI for the emerging markets index, according to Júlia Monteiro, an analyst at MyCap. She also highlights the expiration of options on the Bovespa index today.

According to Bank of America (BofA), Brazil’s weight in the emerging markets (EM) index, currently at 4.6%, is expected to rise 14% following the “significant” rebalancing announced by MSCI this week, with the possibility that Brazilian companies listed in the US will become eligible for inclusion in MSCI indexes.

The financial sector, with Itaú PN and Unit of Santander Brasil rising more than 2%, and Petrobras (ON +1.81% and PN +1.75%) were positive highlights this Wednesday. On the negative side, in turn, Localiza registered strong losses of 16.84% after depreciation caused a billion-dollar impact on the balance sheet for the second quarter of 2024. In addition, iron ore at the lowest price (at US$ 99.61) of the year in Dalian, China, weighed on Vale (-0.92%) and CSN Mineração (-4.58%).

The Ibovespa closed up 0.69% at 133,316.99 points, its highest level this year. On the day, it reached a high (+1.04%) of 133,777.18 points and a low (-0.22%) of 132,112 points.