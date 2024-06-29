Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 06/29/2024 – 15:20

The 1.48% increase in June was not enough to recover the Ibovespa’s losses in 2024. In the first six months of the year, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange accumulated a drop of 7.66%.

It is the worst result since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused the Ibovespa to fall by 17.80% in the same period.

+B3 has the largest outflow of foreigners in six months since 2020

Other B3 indices also had strong falls this year. The Small Cap index, which lists companies with the lowest market capitalization, fell 14.85% and was the worst investment in the period. Idiv, which seeks to reflect dividend gains, fell 3.31%.

At the other end, Bitcoin proved to be the best investment in the period, with an accumulated increase of 63.26%. Despite the advances, the most famous cryptocurrency in the world registered a drop of 5.39% in June and was the worst application of the month.

Driven by the rise in the dollar, the BDRx, an index that tracks BDRs, which in turn reflect shares listed in the US, rose 41.07%. The dollar rose 14.82% in the period.

See the chart for the best and worst investments in 2024: