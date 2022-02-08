By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index closed slightly higher on Tuesday, after accelerating late in the trading session, with the positive day effect on Wall Street outweighing the impact of the drop in oil and the indication by the Central Bank of monetary tightening beyond what was expected by the market.

The shares of Vale and JBS were the main positive contributions to the index, while shares of Petrobras and other oil companies were at the opposite end.

The Ibovespa rose 0.21%, to 112,234.46 points, closing again close to stability, just like the day before. The financial volume of the session was 24.8 billion reais.

The local index opened pressured this Tuesday by the performance of Petrobras, due to the drop in oil prices amid negotiations between Iran and the United States, and by the minutes of the last monetary policy meeting of the BC – last week, there was an increase in the basic interest rate by 1.50 percentage points, at 10.75% per annum.

In the minutes, released in the morning, the BC Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) said that given the uncertainty about the prices of important assets and commodities, as well as the stage of the cycle, it decided, at this time, “not to signal the magnitude of its next events”. settings”.

The tone of the document was considered harsher in terms of inflation and made future interest rates at the core of the curve rise, weighing on the Ibovespa. Banks such as JPMorgan and Barclays put more chips on the possibility of increases in the Selic rate beyond March – which already have consolidated estimates for an increase of 100 basis points – and a higher terminal Selic.

The local index, however, reversed the session’s initial losses during the afternoon. According to Regis Chinchilla, an analyst at Terra Investimentos, the movement was helped by the improvement in the stock markets on Wall Street.

Major equity benchmarks in New York opened with no clear direction, but gained traction as some technology and banking companies surged. The S&P 500 was up 0.8%, the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.3% and the Dow Jones was up 1.1%.

The local market also monitors Executive and Congressional discussions about a possible cut in taxes on fuel, something that could generate a fiscal loss of more than 50 billion reais a year.

In an excerpt from Verde Asset’s monthly performance letter, the manager’s chief economist, Daniel Leichsenring, wrote that “the proposal to eliminate fuel taxes is a complete ravings” and that the government resorted to measures of “cheap voter populism”. ” in an attempt to reverse its “unpopularity”.

“Interestingly, with the return of high interest rates and the return of foreign investors to the Brazilian stock market, the market’s natural reaction to proposals of this caliber is not occurring. The thermometer broke. With the dollar falling and the stock market rising in the year, there are no strings attached to even more populist attitudes,” he said in another excerpt.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN and ON fell 1% and 1.4%, respectively, in the face of a drop of more than 2% in oil prices, with advances in negotiations between the United States and Iran. The market reacts to the possibility of lifting sanctions by the North -Americans, which would increase the supply of the commodity. 3R PETROLEUM ON dropped 1.6% and PETRORIO ON dropped 1.2%.

– BANCO PAN PN rose 7.9% after reporting net income of 190.4 million reais in the fourth quarter, up about 11% year-on-year.

– INTERMÉDICA ON and HAPVIDA ON fell by 3.2% and 4%, respectively, extending the drop from the previous day, when they released estimates of synergies with the combination of their businesses.

– MARFRIG ON increased 5% and JBS ON increased 4.6%. It was the third straight rise for both stocks, which are still reacting to better-than-expected earnings from competitor Tyson Foods on Monday. The rival’s performance made JPMorgan analysts raise the target prices of JBS to 59 reais (closed at 37.58), from 56 reais previously, and Marfrig to 32 reais (closed at 21.91), from 31 reais and 21.85 at closing).

– VALE ON rose 1.4%, following the rise in Asian iron ore futures. Steel raw material contracts also advanced, but steel companies closed mixed on B3.

– BR MALLS ON fell 3.6%, after rising 3.9% the day before with news that the company resumed negotiations with Ancar, according to Valor Econômico. The companies negotiated a partial combination of their portfolios in 2020, but the deal did not go ahead.

– EQUATORIAL ON fell 1% on the day of the price per share of its follow-on.

