By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa fell on Monday afternoon, after opening in the black, pressured by Vale and amid the new forecast that the fiscal framework will only be delivered to Congress on Tuesday or later.

On Wall Street, the three main stock indexes also showed some worsening since the opening and were operating in the red this afternoon, even though they remained close to stability.

At 3:18 pm (Brasília time), the reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 0.46%, to 105,795.13 points. At the lowest, it was 105,622.91 points, and at the highest, it rose to 106,829.81 points.

The index is heading for the third straight daily drop, even though it comes from its biggest weekly high of the year, of 5.41%, in the face of a strong appreciation at the beginning of last week.

The financial volume amounted to 13.7 billion reais.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this afternoon that he believes that the fiscal framework will be sent to Congress on Tuesday, but considered that “it could be delayed”, adding that the sending depends on the Civil House and the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies. Deputies and the Senate.

The leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), said that the initial forecast was to deliver the text of the proposal this Monday, but there was a postponement because President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned just a few hours ago from his trip to China and to the United Arab Emirates and still has an agenda this Monday with the Russian chancellor, Sergei Lavrov.

“In general, the postponement is bad, because it lacks credibility”, said Phil Soares, head of analysis at Órama, adding that a certain disorganization of the new government was already being seen in the disclosure of its measures. According to Soares, this scenario was even worse at the beginning of the year. “The postponement was not a good thing, but it’s not very new either.”

The new fiscal framework has already been presented by the government, but financial agents are waiting for the official text of the proposal to have more details on how the rule works.

The S&P 500 was down slightly on Wall Street, with investors projecting another rate hike in May as they wait for more economic data and corporate earnings.

Among stocks, 3R Petroleum was the standout, down around 15% after announcing an unexpected capital increase.

Petrobras was the main positive influence, while Vale, the most important share on the Ibovespa, started to fall after opening higher, with investors waiting for the release of economic activity data in China and the company’s production and sales report later this week. week.