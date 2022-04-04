SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market fell slightly on Monday, against Wall Street, under pressure from the fall of shares in banks and Petrobras.

The Ibovespa dropped 0.24% to 121,279.51 points. The financial volume of the session was 21.6 billion reais, below the recent average. In the last five days, the minimum had been 26 billion reais.

“The day started with a little bad news,” said Helena Veronese, economist at Azimut Brasil Wealth Management, citing the possibility of new sanctions against Russia, uncertainties at Petrobras and the strike by Central Bank servers.

The economist does not see a correction reaching the Ibovespa after the strong increase accumulated recently. “What has been making the stock market go up since the beginning of the year is flow. And it continues, it hasn’t changed”, she said, who sees a positive trend at least until the end of June, if there are no significant changes in the macro scenario.

Accusations of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian troops in the city of Bucha, Ukraine, generated a reaction from Western countries, with the possibility of new economic sanctions from the United States and European nations. The discovery of mass graves in the city puts itself in the middle of peace negotiations.

The Kremlin has categorically denied any allegations related to killings of civilians in the city.

Despite this, the Nasdaq rose on the back of a 27.1% soar in Twitter shares, after billionaire Elon Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in the company. Dow Jones and S&P 500 also advanced.

In Brazil, the beginning of the week did not have the routine disclosure of the weekly Focus survey, by the Central Bank, with market projections for economic indicators, due to the strike of the civil servants of the municipality that broke out last week. Other data will also not be released this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN and PETROBRA ON dropped 0.9% and 1%, respectively. The shares reduced losses at the end of the day, but still against the rise of oil after Rodolfo Landim withdrew from the nomination for the presidency of the company’s board of directors. And the consultant Adriano Pires also gave up the position of chief executive, said O Globo. Itaú BBA wrote that uncertainties about the company’s command can generate volatility in the stock.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN dropped 0.9%, BRADESCO PN dropped 0.4%, SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT depreciated 1.8% and BANCO DO BRASIL ON dropped 0.9%.

– VALE ON gained 1%, while CSN ON rose 1.1% and USIMINAS PNA advanced 2%. Markets in China were closed for a holiday. Announcements of steel price adjustments last month began to take effect this week.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA fell by 2.2%, VIA ON lost 1.6%, and GRUPO SOMA ON lost 1.9%.

– MINERVA ON rose 3.1%, after BTG Pactual raised the recommendation for the stock from “neutral” to “buy”, with the target price changing from 13 to 20 reais.

– TOTVS ON rose 1.9%, after announcing the purchase of the producer specialized in financial planning and treasury management software for medium and large companies Gesplan for 40 million reais.

– TENDA ON, which is not listed on the Ibovespa, dropped 4.4%, after analysts at JPMorgan downgraded the recommendation for the stock from “neutral” to “underweight”.

(By Andre Romani)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat