Ibovespa paused to contemplate the horizon of the top in this last session of the year, a period in which it advanced 22.28%, in what was the best performance of the B3 index since 2019, when it had risen 31.58%. Today, it showed a slight negative adjustment (-0.01%) at closing, at 134,185.24 points, having once again surpassed the historic intraday maximum, but not the nominal closing peak – both marks renewed in the previous session, the penultimate of 2023. In futures contracts, the Ibovespa had reached 136.1 thousand yesterday, a new record.

The series of highs observed at the end of the year began on December 14th – since then, the spot index has recorded only three daily losses, in the aggregate of 10 sessions, including today's. The pause at the end of the year came after Ibovespa shattered intraday and closing records that had been in place since June 7, 2021. From December 21, first at 132 thousand and now at 134 thousand points, there were four consecutive closings at historic highs.

This Thursday, the Ibovespa fluctuated from 133,832.26 to 134,391.67 points, leaving the opening at 134,193.59. As yesterday, financial turnover remained weakened, but gained some momentum towards the end, at R$17.3 billion. In December, the B3 index accumulated a gain of 5.38%, after an increase of 12.54% in November. Thus, the last two months were essential for the rise of the Ibovespa in 2023, after having ended October with a discreet gain of 3.11%, then converging to levels at the beginning of June.

Since the end of October, the Ibovespa's recovery corresponded to 21 thousand points, or 18.59% in the last two months of the year. In the fourth quarter, the Ibovespa gained 15.11%, after having lost 1.28% in the previous quarter, from July to September. In the first half of the year, the Ibovespa had risen 7.61%, with the gain in the second half of the year advancing to 13.63%.

Thus, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Ibovespa recorded a performance similar to that of the second quarter of the year, when it had advanced 15.9% after a fall of 7.16% in the inaugural quarter of Lula 3 – in what was the worst January-March since 2020, the year of the pandemic. Since then, doubts about the fiscal situation in a government inclined towards public spending have gradually given way to a recovery of investor confidence, from the approval of the fiscal framework earlier in the year to the enactment of the tax reform in closing 2023.

“The year is ending for the Stock Exchange in a much more positive way than anticipated, with a rally in December strengthened by the Fed's indications on American interest rates. In this final stretch, we have had an acute weakening in daily volume, which has corresponded to almost a third of the moving average of the last month, but this is a natural drop for the time of year”, says João Vitor Freitas, analyst at Toro Investimentos.

If, at the domestic level, the cooling of inflation and the Selic cuts also contributed to the resumption of appetite for shares, from abroad came, in December, the softened signal from the Federal Reserve for the United States reference interest rate, the which was decisive for American market interest rates – Treasury yields – to fall further, after the 5% jump observed in 10-year yields observed at the end of October. Today, the US 10-year bond yield is 3.84%.

Thus, the spot dollar settled at R$4.85 at the end of the year, down 8% throughout 2023, the biggest low in seven years. This adjustment reflected both the relative improvement in domestic fiscal perception and the reduction in credit costs abroad – a combination that contributed to an increase in the flow of foreign resources to the Stock Exchange from November onwards, with the closing of the future interest rate curve. Thus, the Ibovespa, in American currency, ends 2023 at 27,647.67 points.

In dollars, the Ibovespa had ended November at 25,905.58 points, surpassing the highest point of the year, at the end of July, then at 25,783.48 points, and also the strongest point, in June 2021 (25,496.99) , of the recovery period that began in March of that year, still in the context of the pandemic. With the recovery continuing in December 2023, the B3 index now surpasses the level it was at in January 2020, at 26,548.55 points at the end of that month, when Covid-19 was still appearing as a factor of concern global.

In this last session of 2023, the higher-than-expected reading for the month's official inflation preview contributed to the caution observed at B3, at a time of year when many investors choose to remain on the sidelines, without moving their portfolios. According to data released today by IBGE, the IPCA-15 increased to 0.40% in December, after reading 0.33% in the previous month.

The result was above the median of estimates collected by Projeções Broadcast, as well as the ceiling – respectively, 0.25% and 0.35% for the month. The increase in inflation in December, although it will prove to be occasional, contributes to reinforcing the perception that the bar for the Copom to increase the pace of Selic cuts in 2024 remains high – with an impact on the domestic interest curve in the session.

“The market had already opened with a tendency to make profits, after all the rise that was seen in December, a month in which the Stock Exchange did a lot. Data on the American economy reinforced investors' optimism also at B3, with New York oscillating from then on to the positive, and helping here in part of the afternoon, without being able to avoid, in the end, this closing very close to zero a zero”, says Charo Alves, specialist at Valor Investimentos.

In New York, Dow Jones rose 0.14%, S&P 500, 0.04%, and the Nasdaq dropped 0.03% this Thursday. During the week, gains in NY were between 0.60% (S&P 500) and 0.87% (Dow Jones), while the Ibovespa advanced 1.08% in the interval, extending gains of 1.96% and 2.44 % in the previous two weeks.

On B3, shares of large banks rose moderately this Thursday, with BB (ON +0.97%, high of the day at closing) and Santander (Unit +0.69%, also at the peak of the session at close) at front. The day was one of discreet adjustments for the flagship commodities, with Vale ON down 0.26% at the end, also negative for Petrobras (ON -0.41%, PN -0.32%), in a slight adjustment compared to that of oil in the session – falling more than 3% for WTI and Brent, with weekly data on inventories in the US showing a greater decline than expected for the interval.

During the year, Petrobras was the highlight among the shares with the greatest weight and liquidity on B3, with ON rising 73.09% and PN rising 93.45% in the period.

At the losing end of Ibovespa in the session, highlights were CVC (-12.72%), Locaweb (-4.60%) and Magazine Luiza (-4.00%). On the opposite side this Thursday, Cemig (+1.95%), MRV (+1.91%) and Taesa (+1.64%).