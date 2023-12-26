Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/26/2023 – 18:37

The Ibovespa continued last week's rally and rose 0.59% this Tuesday, 26th, to 133,532.92 points. With that, it surpassed its own record again, for the third consecutive session. Despite low liquidity after the Christmas holiday, increases in commodity prices guaranteed increases for the two largest companies on the Stock Exchange, Vale and Petrobras.

In aggregate, the 0.35% increase in Vale ON and Petrobras' gains, between 1.61% (PN) and 1.50% (ON), guaranteed the performance of Ibovespa. Some financial stocks, such as Itaú Unibanco PN (+1.02%) and B3 On (+1.03%), also contributed to the result.

Iron ore rose 1.34% on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, in China, amid expectations for the announcement of economic stimulus in the Asian giant.

Oil rose more than 3%, with the Brent futures contract returning to around US$80 per barrel, as the market continues to monitor signs of tension in the Red Sea.

“We remained inertia, basically following the movement of the markets abroad”, says the variable income manager at Western Asset, Naio Ino. “Additionally, we had commodities helping our Stock Exchange, with oil rising more than 3% and ore rising, supporting the Ibovespa.”

The positive signal from New York also contributed to the performance of the Brazilian Stock Exchange, with widespread gains in the Dow Jones (+0.43%), S&P 500 (+0.42%) and Nasdaq (+0.54%) indices. In the morning, the Chicago Federal Reserve (Fed) reported that the American national activity index rose to 0.3 in November, while the market expected -0.2.

The combination of these factors kept the Ibovespa in positive territory throughout the session, between the minimum of 132,752.96 points (0.0%) and the maximum of 133,644.65 points (+0.67%), the highest level in history . Financial turnover was R$13.3 billion, just over half of the R$21 billion last Friday, the 22nd.

According to Ino, the performance of Ibovespa still reflects the entry of foreign investors into Brazil. The recent increase in the country's rating by S&P and the approval of measures to increase revenue by Congress weigh positively here, while the expectation of interest rate cuts in the United States sets the tone for the markets, he says.

For the variable income operator at Manchester Investimentos Diego Faust, the increase in commodity prices and the sign of a stronger economy in the United States explain the rise in the Ibovespa today. He also highlights the drop in the median of the Central Bank's Focus report for the Selic rate at the end of 2024, from 9.25% to 9%, as a positive sign for the Stock Exchange.

“Even with the fall in DIs today, the curve continues to price a higher Selic than the Focus. When this difference is realized, there is plenty of room for the Ibovespa to move”, says Faust, who works with the expectation of an increase in the index to a mark between 145 thousand and 147 thousand points in 2024.