By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa had a slight decline late in the morning on Thursday, after surpassing 102,000 points earlier, as investors counterbalanced the advance of commodity prices with losses on Wall Street, as they analyzed a battery of corporate results in Brazil.

At 11:15 am, the Ibovespa dropped 0.05% to 101,382.37 points. At the earlier high, it rose 0.8% to 102,214.84 points. The financial volume totaled 5 billion reais.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 dropped 0.5%, following a further contraction in US GDP in the second quarter, as well as worrying prospects from Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook, and chip designer Qualcomm. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.85%.

In the view of Necton/BTG Pactual superintendent Marco Tulli, New York should set the tone in the Brazilian market, although domestic events, including the news involving Ibovespa heavyweights – Vale and Petrobras -, may provide some additional support to the local trading session.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON rose 0.2%, at 70.66 reais, before the release of the balance sheet for the second quarter after the market closed, on a day of high iron ore in China. The company also agreed together with partners to sell its stakes in Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém to ArcelorMittal.

– PETROBRAS PN advanced 0.7%, at 31.57 reais, amid expectations for the second quarter result at the end of the day, but also a decision by the state-owned company related to dividends. Overseas, oil prices had a positive session, with Brent up 0.8% to $107.44 a barrel.

– AMBEV ON lost 1%, at 14.82 reais, even after a better-than-expected result in the second quarter, with net income of 3.06 billion reais, with record sales volumes for the period. Adjusted Ebitda margin declined year-on-year, but showed some improvement compared to the first three months of the year.

– ASSAÍ ON had a decrease of 1.3%, at 16.15 reais, despite the 21% growth in profit in the second quarter, with an increase in margins. In the sector, GPA ON yielded 2.3% in the face of a loss of 172 million reais in the second quarter, compared to net income of 3 million a year earlier.

– GOL PN plunged 5.4%, returning part of the high of the day before, after reporting a net loss of 2.85 billion reais in the second quarter, reversing profit recorded a year earlier. Net operating revenue, however, jumped 215.3%. The company also released new projections for 2022.

– SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT was down 0.1% to 27.80 reais, even after net income of 4.08 billion reais in the second quarter, above expectations although loan loss provisions have sharply. In the sector, ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN dropped 0.3% and BRADESCO PN lost 0.4%.

– SUZANO ON yielded 0.45%, to 46.64, after the largest producer of eucalyptus pulp in the world reported a profit of 182 million reais in the second quarter, a sharp drop compared to the positive result of 10.3 billion obtained in the same period 2021. The operating result, however, advanced 23% and the company announced a new share buyback program.

– QUALICORP ON advanced 1.6%, at 9.69 reais, on the second day of recovery, after reaching a closing low since October 2018 last Tuesday. In the month, however, it still accumulates a fall of about 13%. Analysts see a still challenging environment for the company.

– DEXCO ON fell 1.8% to 9.66 reais, as the producer of sanitary ware and wood panels had a drop in recurring net income for the second quarter, to 202.9 million reais, as operating expenses increased and financials overshadowed the increase in revenues.