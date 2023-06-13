Estadão Contenti

06/12/2023 – 6:14 pm

The Ibovespa maintained its seventh consecutive high and renewed the peak of the year at the end of the fourth session in a row this Monday, the 12th, when it ended the day with 117,336.34 points, an increase of 0.27%. The expectation for a Selic rate cut soon and the bet of a pause in the cycle of monetary tightening in the United States supported the global and domestic appetite for risky assets in the session.

The gain of the Brazilian index partly reflected the performance of the New York peers, which rose from 1.53% (Nasdaq) to 0.56% (Dow Jones), while investors await the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision ( Fed) this Wednesday, the 16th. The CME Group tool shows that the majority is betting on maintaining interest rates in the country in the range of 5% to 5.25%.

Dollar drops to R$ 4.86 and closes at the lowest level in a year

On the local news, speeches by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, reinforced the perspective that a cut in the Selic rate, currently at 13.75%, is close. After the Focus report showed a reduction in market expectations for inflation from 2023 to 2026, the head of the municipality stated that the recent improvement in news about inflation and projections and the fall in future interest rates opens space for “monetary policy action ”.

The statements led to a drop in future interest rates and made the Interbank Deposit (DI) contract for January 2024 – more sensitive to the conduct of monetary policy in the short term – end the session below 13% for the first time since March. As a result, the sectoral consumption index of B3 closed with an increase of 0.47%, at the highest level since November last year.

“The good mood of the last few days has been sustained, there is a general appetite for risk assets and this ends up benefiting the emerging markets”, says Empiricus Research analyst João Piccioni. “Everyone is watching central bank decisions, investors are looking at the dynamics with the head that we should start moving towards monetary easing.”

Petrobras shares were also highlighted in the session, with a gain of 1.75% in preferred shares and 1.27% in common shares, despite falls close to 4% in oil prices. This result – far removed from peers like PetroRio ON (-3.86%) and 3R Petroleum ON (-2.30%) – responded to JPMorgan’s increase in the company’s share recommendation from neutral to ‘overweight’ (equivalent to buying ).

Corporate news also favored Braskem’s preferred class A share, which ended the day with the highest increase in the index (6.01%), boosted by Unipar’s offer to buy Novonor’s (formerly Odebrecht) stake in the petrochemical industry. Complete the list of biggest gains in the session Assaí ON (5.86%), Lojas Renner ON (4.54%), Banco do Brasil ON (3.62%) and Klabin units (3.29%).

At the opposite end, the day was negative for the mining and steel sector, harmed by the 1.81% drop in iron ore prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, in China, which led to a drop of the same magnitude in the common shares of the OK. The biggest losses on the Ibovespa were with the units of Santander Brasil (-3.24%), Hapvida ON (-2.83%), SLC Agrícola ON (-2.74%) and CSN ON (-2.69%) , in addition to PetroRio ON.

