12/07/2024 – 18:19

The Ibovespa closed higher this Friday, the 12th, for the tenth consecutive trading session, approaching 129 thousand points. The main index of B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, rose 0.47% today, reaching 128,896.98 points. With this Friday’s performance, the index registers a gain of 2.08% in the week and 4.03% so far in the month, which has not had any negative closing.

A survey by Elos Ayta shows that the Ibovespa had not recorded a sequence of 10 consecutive increases since January 2018. According to economist Einar Rivero, from Ayta, this behavior of the index is rare, only seen five times this century, and highlights the reversal of negative triggers and renewed optimism in the market.

“After a first half of the year with a scenario of risk aversion, fueled by the expectation of high interest rates in the US and domestic political turmoil, the second half of the year brought the long-awaited calm. The two biggest villains of the index’s fall seem to be losing strength. The market finally seems to have left pessimism in the past,” says Einar.

The economist also highlights that, in this period of increases, the index gained 4,990.43 points, and had not reached this score level since May 8, 2024, when it reached 129,480 points.