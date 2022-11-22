SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa had a timid variation in the first trades this Tuesday, amid a relatively positive environment in the markets abroad, while financial agents continue to monitor the negotiations involving the Transition PEC and maintain expectation of the announcement of the ministerial team of the new government.

At 10:04 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.11% to 109,870.8 points.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)

