By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa fell on Monday, in line with the rest of the world, pressured by another retreat in Vale’s shares in the face of the recent devaluation of iron ore, while investors analyzed statements by the president of the Central Bank (BC) , Roberto Campos Neto, before the interest rate decision next week.

On the positive side, the shares of Santander Brasil rose after the institution opened this morning the first quarter balance sheet season for the country’s large banks.

At 13:24 (Brasília time), the Ibovespa fell 0.93%, to 102,983.85 points. The volume added up to 9.5 billion reais.

The Ibovespa followed the external scenario, since Wall Street also had a negative trading session after more corporate balance sheets and with financial agents expecting economic activity data and inflation readings this week.

The indicators should adjust investors’ expectations for the next moves by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The market mostly prices a rise of 0.25 percentage point in the basic interest rate by the US central bank in a meeting next week, but there are uncertainties about the next steps.

The S&P 500 was down 0.89%.

In addition to the weight of New York, Gustavo Cruz, chief strategist at RB Investimentos, observed that a new drop in steel and mining companies also pressured the index. That’s because iron ore contracts have returned to yield in Asia, with lower demand for steel in China.

Shares in Vale, the company with the highest weight in the index, fell 2.95%, the fourth consecutive drop. Already the shares of CSN lost 3.49% and Gerdau, 3.66%.

The fall of about 1% of Petrobras shares amid the negative performance of oil in the session was another relevant weight to the performance of the index.

On the domestic scene, investors followed speeches by Campos Neto in a Senate committee. He said he was unable to say when the drop in interest rates would take place, “because I am a vote of nine, but I think we have explained that it is a technical process that has its time and things have been moving in the right direction” .

For Cruz, from RB, the BC president’s statements reduce the expectation of some movement in the Selic this semester, leading to adjustments in future interest rates, although, in the Ibovespa, the effects are more marginal.

“There is a part of the market that hopes that next week he (Campos Neto) will be able to give some signal that he can change interest rates in June. We have here (which will take place) in August”, said the strategist.

Among the shares, the units of Santander Brasil advanced 2.17%, after the bank recorded a net profit of 2.14 billion reais in the first quarter, 46.6% below the result obtained a year earlier, but above expectations by the market . Rival roles also rose, with Itaú Unibanco and Bradesco up 1.06% and 1.12%, respectively.

Braskem shares were another positive highlight, up 4.05%. The move comes after Apollo asked its board for authorization to proceed with the “due diligence” of a potential purchase of shares in the petrochemical company, Valor said, citing sources close to the negotiations. In addition, Braskem stated in a regulatory document that it obtained the suspension of the blockade of 1.1 billion reais by the Justice of Alagoas announced last week.

The roles of the CVC tourism group fell 4.81% after the resignation of chief financial officer Marcelo Kopel.