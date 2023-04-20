By Andre Romani

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa fell more than 2% on Wednesday, with investors taking a more cautious stance in the face of the new proposed fiscal framework, and in the face of a fall in Vale shares after the mining company recorded iron ore sales below than expected in the first quarter.

Petrobras and Itaú Unibanco were also negative weights in the index. On the other hand, Sabesp and Embraer were the main positive influences.

The Ibovespa closed down 2.12% to 103,912.94 points. The financial volume totaled 24.2 billion reais.

During the session, financial agents digested the official text of the proposed fiscal framework sent to Congress.

Although several economists from national and foreign banks have highlighted that the official text brought few changes in relation to the presentation of the rule’s general guidelines, about 20 days ago, some annoyances stood out in the session.

“(The framework) ended up frustrating expectations”, said Felipe Moura, partner and analyst at Finacap Investimentos, adding that the impression is that the government “loosened a little” the rule.

Among the points mentioned by analysts are the exceptions to the framework (some that were already in the spending ceiling), the fact that non-compliance with the target does not constitute a legal infraction and the lack of clarity on how the government will increase the collection to comply with the rule. .

In this sense, the government backtracked the day before and maintained the tax exemption for international orders of up to 50 dollars between individuals, a measure with which the Ministry of Finance expects an increase of 8 billion reais in collection, additionally weighed on the confidence of investors.

A movement of risk aversion abroad, especially in the morning, also impacted the markets, after statements by members of the Federal Reserve, the day before, indicating high interest rates for longer, and a strong reading of inflation in England, as well as mixed corporate balance sheets .

Major indexes on Wall Street, however, subsequently improved and closed almost flat.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON fell 2.92%, to 76.25 reais, after disclosing a 5.8% increase in iron ore production in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2022, while sales of the commodity fines fell by 10.6% , given that it was highlighted negatively by analysts. Despite this, Vale maintained its annual sales plan unchanged. The fall in iron ore on Asian exchanges after China’s state planner issued another price warning also pressured the miner’s shares.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON lost 8.19% to 3.25 reais, while VIA ON lost 6.74% to 1.80 reais. Cyclical sectors as a whole performed poorly, given the opening of future interest rates, impacted by fiscal concerns and the external scenario. Retail still has the backdrop of the fact that the government reversed the day before with its proposal to end the exemption for international orders between individuals, which would tend to benefit local companies.

– PETROBRAS PN retreated 3.21%, to 26.51 reais, with a drop in oil prices. The Brent-type contract fell 2% due to the high dollar and fears that higher interest rates in the United States could reduce demand for the commodity. In addition, investors kept on their radar news about the conversations of the state-owned company with Cade in relation to its divestment program.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN fell by 1.58%, to BRL 25.53, and BRADESCO PN lost 1.83%, to BRL 13.39. In the financial sector, BTG PACTUAL UNIT retreated 3.07%, to 22.43 reais.

– EMBRAER ON advanced 0.83%, to 20.76 reais, being one of the few increases in the index. In the background, Valor Econômico newspaper said that the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) will be more active in the company. The report cites Natália Dias, director of the capital markets and sustainable finance area at the development bank.

– ORIZON ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, lost 7.16% to 33.6 reais, after announcing a share offer of 456 million reais, considering Monday’s price.

– DASA ON, which is also not on the Ibovespa, closed with a decline of 13.09%, at 6.97 reais, after the company priced the primary share offering at 8.50 reais each share, against 8.02 reais at the close of Tuesday, raising around 1.67 billion reais.