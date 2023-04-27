SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa retreated on Wednesday, influenced by concerns abroad about global economic activity and the banking sector in the United States, while, locally, the IPCA-15 inflation index came in a little lower than expected, but with pressure on the cores.

Petrobras and the financial sector were the main weights in the index, while Vale and RD were the highlights of the increase.

The Ibovespa fell 0.80%, to 102,392.28 points, in the third consecutive fall, according to preliminary data. The financial volume amounted to 16.7 billion reais.

(By Andre Romani)