SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa fell in its first trades this Wednesday, before the interest rate decision in the United States, pressured by local news after a change in the State-owned Law was approved in the Chamber of Deputies, following the appointment of Aloizio Mercadante to command the BNDES by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

After the market closed, Fernando Haddad, chosen by Lula to be his government’s finance minister, said the day before that he could bring forward the presentation of a proposal for the inspector that is reliable and sustainable, combining a commitment to the stability of the public debt. and also with the social area.

At 10:10 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa fell 1.17%, to 102,326.49 points, heading for the third consecutive fall. The session is for expiring options on the index.

(By Andre Romani)