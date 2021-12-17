SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index fell this Friday, under negative influence on international stock markets, and ended the week with an accumulated decline.

Investors continued to digest the monetary policy decisions of some of the world’s main central banks, while stock option maturities in Brazil and more than one type of contract in the United States moved the session.

Vale was the main negative contributor to the index, while B3 was on the opposite side.

The Ibovespa fell 1.04% to 107,200.56 points, closing the week with a drop of 0.52%, after two periods of high. The financial volume of the session was 37.9 billion reais.

In a volatile session due to the expiration of options, the Ibovespa remained in negative territory throughout the day.

Raphael Figueredo, an analyst at Eleven, explained that the “fight” between bought and sold (those who invested betting on the rise or fall of a stock) generated volatility.

With more emptied domestic news, the Brazilian stock market followed the fall of Wall Street, which still react to monetary policy decisions in different directions in recent days.

The US Federal Reserve indicated on Wednesday that it would end its bond purchases in March, paving the way for three interest rate hikes in 2022. The next day, the European Central Bank promised to gradually withdraw stimulus. And the BC of England surprisingly raised the interest rate.

According to Figueredo, from the point of view of the consequences for the domestic market, it is still not possible to draw a direction from these decisions.

For him, the Ibovespa has room for recovery, taking into account that the “month of December is usually more positive seasonally”, but he says he does not expect “great uproar”.

In the US, the three main indices closed down, with a highlight on the Dow Jones, which dropped 1.5%. In Europe, stocks have plummeted after monetary policy decisions and amid fears over the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BRF rose 5.4%, after proposing a capital increase through the issuance of 325 million new shares, potentially raising 6.63 billion reais. The deal is still pending endorsement by a shareholders’ meeting on January 17 and market conditions. Analysts highlighted that BRF’s bylaws allow a shareholder to exceed 33.3% of interest without triggering a “poison pill”, which would allow Marfrig, if it wants to, to take control of the company through follow-on without a takeover bid to all shareholders.

– MARFRIG ON advanced 3.7%. The company announced an interim dividend of 830 million reais and a repurchase of $100 million in senior notes due 2026.

– BANCO INTER UNIT dropped 6.1% and PN fell 6%. Among other negative highlights, YDUQS ON sank 8.3%, while LOCALIZA ON closed at -5% and UNIDAS declined 5.4%.

– TAESA UNIT closed stable, after winning lot 1 of the energy transmission auction, by offering an allowed annual revenue of 129.9 million reais, a discount of 47.76% compared to the maximum value of the notice.

– ENERGISA UNIT closed at +0.1%, after auctioning lot 5, with a 48.68% discount on the maximum value. NEOENERGIA ON, which is not listed on the Ibovespa, rose 0.6% after winning lot 4, with a 58.63% discount. Other lots were sold by unlisted companies.

– PETROBRAS PN and ON both fell 2.4%, given the drop in oil on concerns about Ômicron. The state-owned company also obtained the operation in a consortium of two blocks offered in an auction of surpluses from the transfer of rights.

– VALE ON fell 1.6%, even after a new increase in the price of iron ore in Asia on expectations of a recovery in demand for steel in China.

– GPA ON and ASSAÍ ON decreased by 0.6%. The companies informed that the independent members of the board of directors of both companies approved the contract for the assignment of rights to explore commercial points between the companies.

– NATURA ON rose 5.9%, BR MALLS ON advanced 5.5% and MAGAZINE LUIZA ON rose 4.1% among the positive highlights.

(By Andre Romani)

