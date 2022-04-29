The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), fell 10.1% in April with the result of the closing of this Friday (29.Apr.2022), being the worst investment of the month in a ranking prepared by the Power 360.

The index fell 1.86% on the day amid expectations of rising global interest rates. The US and Brazilian central banks will meet next week and are expected to announce the hikes.

Year-to-date, the Ibovespa is still up 2.91%. But it loses to inflation in the same period, measured by the IPCA-15 (Amplified National Consumer Price Index 15).

The dollar closed the day quoted at R$ 4.94. High of 3.8% in the month, being the best investment of the period.

Until the beginning of the night, Bitcoin emerged as the worst investment of the year: down 22.2% in 4 months. For the month, the cryptocurrency is down 1.1%.

COUNTRY RISK

Used to measure confidence in the economy, the country risk registered 219 points this Friday (29.Apr.2022). 1 year ago (29.Apr.2021), it registered 189.