Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 – 19:04

Ibovespa struggled until mid-afternoon this Monday, 4th, but was unable to maintain the line of 127 thousand points, on a day of making profits that accumulated in the transition from a great November (+12.54%) to first session of December, on Friday, when it rose 0.67%. Today, the B3 index went from its high at opening to 128,182.88 points and, at its low, in the afternoon, it reached 126,643.22 points. At closing, it showed a loss of 1.08%, at 126,802.79 points, with a financial turnover of R$19.6 billion. In the month of December, in these first two sessions, it dropped 0.41%. In the year, it rises 15.55%.

“It is natural to expect some type of correction for the beginning of December, but there is room for it to still be a strong month, as was November”, says Matheus Spiess, analyst at Empiricus Research. Today, “the index lost strength due to the poor performance of commodities, Brent oil in London as well as ore in Dalian China: the movement was similar among the main indices in the world. At B3, the highlights were the drop in airlines and retail, once again leading the negative field”, says Alex Carvalho, analyst at CM Capital.

Thus, on the negative side of Ibovespa in this first session of the week, Gol (-9.19%), Magazine Luiza (-7.83%), Azul (-5.82%), Alpargatas (-5.51%) and Casas Bahia Group (-5.45%). On the opposite side, highlights include Engie (+1.31%), Totvs (+0.95%) and Santander Brasil (also +0.95%). Since October 27th, Ibovespa had not recorded a daily loss of around 1% – on that date, it had lost 1.29%.

“In today’s session, there was a movement to add a risk premium to the domestic interest curve, which affects cyclical shares at B3, which are more sensitive. Abroad, the interest rate curve also showed volatility in the session, at the longest points, in a week with an important agenda, especially data on the labor market in the United States”, says Spiess, from Empiricus.

“If the Ibovespa had managed to maintain 127 thousand points, it would be a good sign for the rest of the week”, adds the analyst, noting that the day was compromised, since the opening, by the pressure arising from commodity stocks and part of the sector financial, both with great weight in the index.

Vale ON, the share with the greatest individual weight on Ibovespa, fell 2.25% today, while Petrobras ON and PN ended the day, respectively, down 1.96% and 2.13%. Among the large banks, the adjustments were more discreet, and the closing was mixed for the largest institutions, with Bradesco PN still down (-0.74%), as well as BB (ON -0.39%). In addition to Santander (Unit +0.95%), Itaú (PN +0.13%) and Bradesco ON (+0.28%) rose this Monday.

“Vale ON, alone, represents 15.02% of the Ibovespa theoretical portfolio. With all this weight, falling more than 2% in the session, it explains a lot of the correction that the index went through today, which comes from gains in the two previous sessions”, says Stefany Oliveira, head of trade analysis at Toro Investimentos.

“The fear about global growth put pressure on commodities, on a day with a weak agenda, which favored the profit-taking movement, accentuated in the afternoon”, observes Dennis Esteves, partner and specialist at Blue3 Investimentos. He adds that, even with the correction this week’s opening, the Ibovespa remains at levels not seen since mid-2021, still at a high level, despite the doubts that have emerged about the global demand for commodities, a segment that the Brazilian Stock Exchange has great exposure.

The negative pressure on the price of oil cooled down in the early afternoon, when prices attempted a flirtation with positive territory in the session, but this movement was not sustained. If, on the one hand, there is continued concern about demand, on the other, investors are also observing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East, following the attack on an American warship in the Red Sea, yesterday. The Houthi group, from Yemen, claimed responsibility, and the Pentagon accused Iran – a major oil producer – of allowing the attacks. (*With Maria Lígia Barros)