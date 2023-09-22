Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/22/2023 – 17:50

With a loss in the week concentrated in yesterday’s session, when it dropped 2.15%, in what was its biggest drop since May 2nd, the Ibovespa closed Friday more accommodating, although still down, 0.12%, at 116,008.64 points at the close, having closely followed the signal fluctuations in New York throughout the day. Thus, the week ended with a decline of 2.31% in the interval, after an increase of 2.99% in the previous one. Today, it fluctuated between a minimum of 115,855.48 and a maximum of 116,967.50 points, opening at 116,147.03 points.

After rising to R$26 billion yesterday, turnover weakened again this Friday, to R$17.7 billion. In the month, the Ibovespa still shows a slight gain of 0.23% and, in the year, of 5.72%. As yesterday, and now close to giving up the threshold of 116 thousand points, the Ibovespa closing level was the lowest since September 8, then at 115,313.40 points.

Earlier, the B3 index showed a positive signal in the session, also following New York, with markets seeking to look at the new stimulus measures in China, from yesterday to today. Such initiatives, however, were a modest counterpoint to a week dominated by firm signals from global monetary authorities, especially in the United States, regarding the conduct of interest rates – which reinforced investors’ caution towards the end of the week, reducing the appetite for risky assets, such as shares, in New York as well as in São Paulo.

In New York, after oscillating between slight gains and losses throughout the afternoon, the main indices remained lower towards the close: Dow Jones -0.31%, S&P 500 -0.23%, Nasdaq -0.09 %. During the week, the three indices accumulated losses, respectively, of 1.89%, 2.93% and 3.62%, with the perspective, reiterated by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, that American interest rates will remain high for longer. .

“In this last session of the week, the market expected a change in Japan’s monetary policy, which ended up not happening. In Europe, attention focused on new readings of activity indexes (PMIs), which were mixed. Here, in the morning, there was an interesting closing in the Brazilian interest curve, especially in longer maturities, such as 2029 and 2033, on a day that was also more accommodating for Treasury yields. This movement in interest rates tends to contribute to the Stock Exchange”, says Helder Wakabayashi, analyst at Toro Investimentos.

This Friday’s Stock Exchange Broadcast Thermometer shows a balanced picture of expectations for shares in the very short term. Half of the participants believe that the Stock Exchange will make gains next week, while the other 50% predict stability. For the third consecutive edition, none of the responses indicate a decline. In the previous survey, 57.41% expected an increase and 42.86%, a neutral variation.

At B3, the slightly positive performance, in the best moments of this Friday, was driven by Petrobras shares, which lost part of their strength at the close (ON +0.73%, PN +0.80%), in reaction to moderate advance in oil prices in this last session of the week – in the end, the day’s performance was mixed for the commodity, which accumulated a loss of less than 1% in the week, in Brent and WTI.

“Among commodities, oil continues to stand out, following the news that Russia decided to ban exports of diesel and gasoline,” notes Guide Investimentos in a note.

Vale ON rose 0.74% today, mirroring the 0.87% rise for the most traded iron ore contract in Dalian, China. Among the large banks, performance was mostly negative, with the exception of Bradesco ON (+0.08%) and BB ON (+0.17%). At the top of Ibovespa, BRF (+3.21%), Carrefour Brasil (+2.81%) and RaiaDrogasil (+2.12%). On the opposite side, Grupo Casas Bahia (ex-Via), down 8.11%, followed by Magazine Luiza (-4.68%) and Vamos (-3.96%).