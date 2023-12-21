Dollar closed down 0.49%, at R$4.8872; sequence of increases began after the approval of the Tax Reform

The Ibovespa reached a new high this Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) and closed at 132,182 points, up 1.05%. At the day's high, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange reached 132,777 points. The last record had been broken on Tuesday (Dec 19).

A sequence of increases began on Friday (Dec 15), the day of approval of the tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies, a fact that set the tone in the Brazilian market in the following days. The text was promulgated by the plenary of the National Congress on Wednesday (Dec 20).

Another factor that influenced the positive result this Tuesday (Dec 19) was the minutes of the last meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank, which indicated a favorable scenario for the continuation of the 0.5 pp cuts in the basic interest rate. fees. Last week, the Committee reduced the Selic from 12.25% to 11.75% per year.

The dollar fell 0.49%, quoted at R$4.8872.