06/09/2023 – 18:21

The Ibovespa made strong gains in this Friday’s session, the 9th, the sixth consecutive rise and the one that marked the entry of the index into bull market territory. It was also the seventh consecutive weekly rise of the Stock Exchange (+3.96%), equaling the sequence recorded in December 2020. China supported the new round of stock purchases. At the end of the session, the index was at 117,019.48 points (+1.33%), the highest closing mark since November 4th.

In the first few minutes of today’s session, the Ibovespa reached the “bull market”, that is, an appreciation of 20% from its most recent floor of 96,996.84 points, seen on March 23 – the day after the meeting of the Monetary Policy (Copom) in which the Central Bank hardened its tone in relation to discouraging expectations and was the target of criticism from the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

+ Dollar falls 1.54% in the week and closes at the lowest value since June 7, 2022

+ Interest: Rates retreat with signs of weak global demand and bet on Selic cut

The Brazilian stock market has been gaining strength in recent weeks, as uncertainties in the local and external scenario have diminished. The pessimism with the first measures of the Lula government 3 and the rhetoric of the Plateau against the Central Bank gave way to a stronger than projected disinflation, the swift progress of the fiscal framework in Congress and the bet on cutting the Selic rate in August. Abroad, the banking crisis was cooled with Fed measures at the same time that the bet on a soft landing of the US economy (soft landing) grew.

On Wednesday of next week, the US BC decides interest rates and, after unemployment aid data yesterday, the chance of a pause in the highs is calculated on the Fed Funds curve at 70%, according to the CME Group. On Thursday, it is the turn of the European Central Bank to raise interest rates. And at dawn on Friday, Japan is expected to leave its ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.

Also for the next week, optimism in the financial market about the performance of stocks in the very short term grew. At the Broadcast Pouch Thermometer, 55.56% of respondents believe that the next week will be bullish for the Ibovespa, compared to 44.44% in the previous survey. Those who expect stability are 22.22% and those who believe in a fall, also 22.22%. In the previous survey, the low expectation had 11.11% of the total and the neutral variation, 44.44%.

In terms of liquidity, the Ibovespa had a turnover of R$ 29.1 billion today, above the R$ 25 billion average in the year until Wednesday, the 7th. ) and the biggest fall, from Iguatemi (-2.17%). Of the 86 stocks that make up the stock indicator, 60 rose.

