The Ibovespa closed down this Tuesday (2), pressured by the fall in shares of commodity companies. The Ibovespa fell 2.40%, to 101,927 points. The expectation is for the Selic to remain at 13.75% and the Federal Reserve should raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points this Wednesday (3).

Petrobras ON fell 4.46%. Vale ON fell 3.95% and CSN ON, 2.10%. Lojas Renner ON fell 5.81% and Vibra ON, 6.59%. Itaú PN and Bradesco PN fell by 3.88% and 1.44%, respectively. Suzano ON advanced 2.21% and Hapvida ON, 1.09%.