Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/21/2024 – 10:15

The Ibovespa advanced in early trading this Wednesday, 21st, renewing its historic intraday high, with Vale among the main supports, while investors await the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest monetary policy meeting.

At 10:25 am, the Ibovespa, the benchmark for the North American stock market, rose 0.54% to 136.824 points, renewing historical highs.

The Ibovespa futures contract with the shortest maturity, on October 16, rose 0.12%.

On Tuesday, the stock market closed up 0.27%, at 136,149.