SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index sank on Thursday, in line with New York, after rising the day before due to a softer message from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on interest rates.

The local market was also digesting the Central Bank’s signal of an increase of less than 1 percentage point at the next monetary policy meeting.

Vale and Itaú Unibanco were the biggest pressures on the index and retail and technology were among the worst performing sectors. Suzano and Klabin were the only tall ones.

At 12:03 (Brasília time), the Ibovespa dropped 3.4%, to 104,655.23 points. The financial volume was 8.5 billion reais.

The index rose 1.7% on Wednesday, following a surge in stocks on Wall Street, after Central Bank Governor Jerome Powell ruled out a 0.75 percentage point hike in US interest rates for now. The statement followed the announcement of a 0.5 point increase, as expected.

Stocks in New York reversed the movement this Thursday, impacted by the steady fall of technology shares – the Nasdaq sank 4.3%.

“The market is returning here because of the movement abroad in New York”, says Camila Abdelmalack, economist at Veedha Investimentos. “As much as the market understands that the Fed’s stance was not that aggressive, the fact is that on the US yield curve, a 0.75 point increase remains the most likely”

Internally, there was still an impact from the BC’s monetary policy decision, released the night before. The 1-point rise in the Selic was widely expected and investors focused on the BC’s indication of a lower magnitude increase at the next meeting, without specifying whether this would represent the end of the cycle.

A series of negative corporate balance sheets also weighed on the mood of investors on the domestic scene.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BRF ON collapsed 8.5%, after the poultry and pork processor announced a loss of 1.58 billion reais in the first quarter, with the impact of inflation on consumption and the company’s operating costs in Brazil. The paper’s recommendation was cut by JPMorgan to “underweight”.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON lost 9.7%, VIA ON lost 5.3% and AMERICANAS ON dropped 5.8%. Retail stocks had soared the day before. In technology, TOTVS fell 8.2%, also after the previous balance sheet, with an increase in revenues overshadowed by higher expenses in the first quarter. INTER UNIT dropped 6.2%.

– CSN ON sank 7.7% after the balance sheet. GERDAU PN lost 1.8%, also after results and the announcement of dividends and share buybacks. VALE ON was down 2.3%, despite the rise in iron ore futures contracts in China.

– PETROBRAS PN recorded a decrease of 1.7%, even with oil prices on the rise. The state-owned company discloses results for the first quarter after the market closes.

– SUZANO ON accelerated 2.6%, amid the rise of the dollar and after the company made a profit of 10.3 billion reais in the first quarter, as operations with derivatives boosted the financial result of the pulp producer. The company sees a global raw material market with a restricted supply and stable cash cost. Rival KLABIN UNIT expanded 1.8%.

– AMBEV ON retracted 3.8%. The brewery’s net income came higher than expected by the market in the first quarter, in the face of higher volumes and a positive effect on the financial result.

– GPA ON decreased 3.7%, after the owner of the Pão de Açúcar chain recorded weak operating results from January to March, although proceeds from the sale of the Extra banner of hypermarkets boosted profit.

– HAPVID ON had a drop of 6.8%. The day before, the Chamber of Deputies approved a project that establishes a salary floor for nurses, but the sanction of the project depends on the definition of a source of funding.

(By Andre Romani)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat