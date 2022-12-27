SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed with a slight decline on Tuesday, in yet another session of reduced volume, with shares linked to consumption among the biggest drops, reflecting uncertainties about the third term of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Commodity-linked stocks, in turn, were at the positive end, with Vale in the spotlight, amid expectations related to the easing of restrictions against Covid in China.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 0.15%, to 108,578.20 points. The financial volume totaled 19.7 billion reais, from a daily average of around 30 billion reais in December.

According to Naio Ino, variable income manager at Western Asset, the Ibovespa followed the foreign market, with names more linked to commodities and exports going up, while those linked to consumption, more sensitive to the interest curve, suffered.

“It follows a bit of the cautious dynamic where the market favors more names linked to commodities, with some exposure to the exchange rate, to the detriment of names more linked to the domestic economy, waiting for the next steps of the Lula government.”

In Brasília, deputy Alexandre Padilha, the future Minister of Institutional Relations, said that Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) accepted the invitation to take over the Ministry of Planning in the Lula government.

The president-elect still has 15 ministries that he needs to define. The expectation is that all names will be announced by Thursday.

Investors have been closely following the disclosure of the members of Lula’s team in search of clues about who will be the strong names of the next government, as well as possible policies, mainly in the fiscal sphere, from 2023.

Wall Street, which returned from the long weekend, had a weak day, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing in the red, while the Dow Jones rose modestly.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON advanced 2.39%, to 89.19 reais, with the reference price of iron ore contracts in Singapore reaching the peak in five months, after China eliminated anti-Covid quarantine rules for visitors.

– VIA ON fell 7.06%, to 2.37 reais, with the consumer sector mostly in the red, due to concerns about the direction of the Selic rate and fiscal risks, which affect the future interest rate curve. On the eve, a Focus survey by the Central Bank showed that the market raised its projection for the Selic in 2023.

– BANCO DO BRASIL ON lost 3.32%, at 34.06 reais, affected by uncertainties about the command of state-owned companies, while ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN fell 0.57%, at 24.55 reais, and BRADESCO PN yielded 0.47% , at 14.71 reais. Credit data for November showed a slowdown in credit, while spreads widened again and bad debts worsened modestly. XP said it expects a challenging 2023 for the sector.

– PETROBRAS PN rose 0.68%, to 25.11 reais, helped by the increase in oil prices abroad, although it remains sensitive to doubts about the management of the oil company in the Lula government. The expectation that Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) was chosen to preside over the company has been gaining strength.

– B3 ON fell 3.5%, to 12.95 reais, amid adjustments after a sharp increase last week (+17.75) and a positive sign the day before (+0.5%).

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)