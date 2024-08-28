From the newsroom with Reutersi From the newsroom with Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-reuters/ 08/28/2024 – 17:36

The Ibovespa abandoned its decline in the first part of the session and closed higher this Wednesday, the 28th, above 137 thousand points for the first time after three failed attempts, in a performance driven mainly by the advance of blue chips Petrobras and Itaú Unibanco.

The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index, the Ibovespa, rose 0.45% to 137,386.1 points, a new closing record, according to preliminary data, having reached 137,469.26 points at its highest, a new intraday high, and 135,746.4 points at its lowest point of the session.

The financial volume totaled R$18.08 billion before the final adjustments.

The dollar closed Wednesday with a firm rise against the real, close to 1%, driven by the advance of the US currency abroad in a movement amplified in the domestic market during the afternoon by the confirmation that Gabriel Galípolo will be nominated by the government for the presidency of the Central Bank.

The dollar closed up 0.98%, quoted at 5.5565 reais. In August, however, the currency accumulated a drop of 1.76%.

At 5:04 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 0.89%, to R$5.5580 for sale.