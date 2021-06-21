SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed higher this Monday, recovering the level of 129 thousand points after another week of adjustments, supported mainly by the performance of Petrobras shares and the positive trajectory on Wall Street.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 0.66%, to 129,255.33 points, according to preliminary data. The financial volume totaled 24.4 billion reais.

(By Paula Arend Laier)

The Ibovespa post closes higher with Petrobras and Wall St after a week of adjustments appeared first in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...