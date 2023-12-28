This Thursday's trading session (Dec 28) reached 134,185.24 points; annual accumulation considers the closing date of December 29, 2022

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed the trading session this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023), the last of 2023, with an accumulated increase in the year of 22.28%, considering the last trading session of 2022, on December 29 . It closed at 134,185.24 points, ending practically stable, with a negative variation of 0.01%. At the maximum this Thursday (Dec 28), it reached 134,391 points, while the minimum was 133,832 points.