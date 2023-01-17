SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed higher on Tuesday, on a correction day after three consecutive falls, with Petrobras among the biggest gains in the wake of the oil advance abroad, while Americanas returned the high and fell amid intense news.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 2.15%, to 111,559.20 points, according to preliminary data, after losing 2.9% in the three previous trading sessions.

The financial volume amounted to 22.2 billion reais, with the return of Wall Street – and foreign investors – after a holiday in the United States on Monday.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)