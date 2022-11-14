SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed higher on Monday, mainly supported by the advance of Petrobras and Vale, in an adjustment session, with financial agents also attentive to the news about the Transition PEC, which increases the space for public spending in 2023.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 1.01%, to 113,388.31 points, according to preliminary data. At the maximum, it reached 114,322.31 points.

The financial volume amounted to 27.7 billion reais, this eve of the holiday, against an average of almost 40 billion reais per day in November.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)