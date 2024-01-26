From the newsroom and Reutersi From the newsroom and Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-e-reuters/ 01/26/2024 – 18:58

This Friday, the 26th, the Ibovespa closed on a high, reaching 129 thousand points, in a performance particularly supported by the positive performance of the blue chips Vale, Petrobras and Itaú Unibanco and which ensured the first weekly gain of the year.

The Brazilian stock market reference index, Ibovespa rose 0.66%, to 129,009.08 points, accumulating an increase of 1.08% in the week, according to preliminary data. At the day's high, it reached 129,252.15 points. At the minimum, at 127,868.8 points. The financial volume totaled R$16.28 billion before final adjustments.

The day was also driven by inflation data in the United States and Brazil, which ultimately did not change the outlook for the monetary policy meetings of both countries' central banks next week.

Dollar falls for the 4th day with US data

This Friday, the dollar completed its fourth consecutive session of decline against the real, with prices reacting to the release of inflation data within expectations in the USA, which gave strength to currencies in emerging countries and commodity exporters, such as Brazil. .

The spot dollar closed the day at R$4.9110 on sale, down 0.24%. During the week, the currency accumulated a fall of 0.33%. In January, however, the dollar accumulated an increase of 1.22%. On B3, at 5:38 pm (Brasília time), the first-month dollar futures contract fell 0.13%, to R$4.9140.

“American inflation (is) showing good signs, showing that there is convergence, practically returning to that pre-pandemic level, closer to the 2% target. Therefore, excellent news for American monetary policy. The scenario of controlled inflation came from yesterday (Thursday), which was the release of GDP”, assessed Paulo Gala, chief economist at Banco Master, in a comment sent to clients.

In this scenario, currencies such as the real, the Mexican peso and the Colombian peso gained strength against the dollar, even though Treasury yields fluctuated upwards this Friday. In practice, both a strong rise in the US economy and a recession can push the dollar up, albeit for different reasons — in the first case, the country's growth itself and, in the second, the search for protection of the North currency. American.