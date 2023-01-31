By Paula Arend Laier

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed up 1% on Tuesday, above 113,000 points, confirming a positive performance in the first month of the year, which was mainly supported by the flow of foreign capital to Brazilian shares.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 1.03%, to 113,430.54 points, accumulating a gain of 3.6% in January, after two consecutive monthly losses.

The financial volume in the trading session totaled 25.2 billion reais, against a daily average of around 24.7 billion in 2023, in a session also marked by expectations for monetary policy decisions in Brazil and the United States on Wednesday.

Wall Street closed in the blue, endorsing the bullish bias on the B3, after data on US labor costs gave encouraging signals to investors about the Federal Reserve’s approach to curb inflation.

According to analyst Lucas Lima, from VG Research, the first trading sessions of the year were quite negative for the stock market in Brazil, mainly reflecting speeches by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in his inauguration, when he criticized the spending cap.

At the worst moment of the month, on the 3rd, the Ibovespa reached 103,852.27 points. Considering this intraday low, the accumulated increase in the month exceeds 9%. At the intraday maximum of January, the index reached 114,835.35 points, on the 26th.

The change in sentiment, noted the analyst, occurred with political speeches more aligned with the market, but mainly because of the strong foreign flow to Brazilian equities.

“From the perspective of foreign investors, who look at the bloc of emerging countries, the Brazilian stock exchange is significantly discounted in relation to its peers, even with our internal challenges in the fiscal sphere”, added Alves.

According to data from B3, purchases by foreigners in the secondary Brazilian stock market exceeded sales by 10.9 billion reais this year until the 27th.

“The high flow of foreign investors to Brazil is impressive”, stated the team at Guide Investimentos.

In a report to clients, they attribute the movement to the low valuation of shares in Brazil in addition to greater economic growth – lower risk of recession – and chances of interest rate reduction still in 2023.

They also highlighted that, in Brazil, corporate profits have resisted the economic slowdown well. And, they add, with the recent appreciation of commodity prices, it is likely that profit projections will remain high in the coming months.

One risk for the materialization of this positive scenario, in the view of the Guide team, is the loss with credit operations with Americanas, which filed for judicial recovery amid debts of more than 40 billion reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

– COGNA ON soared 10.19% to 2.38 reais, closely followed by rival YDUQS ON, which closed up 7.16%. Analysts at Bradesco BBI this week raised the recommendation for Cogna’s shares to “neutral”, citing expectations of acceleration in Ebitda growth in 2023, in addition to the sharp drop in shares in the last three months. In the case of Yduqs, which had the “outperform” recommendation maintained, they see a more challenging scenario for the result this year due to weak revenues, but they assess that it is already in the share price.

– NATURA&CO ON appreciated by 6.59%, to 14.55 reais, after stating that it is still evaluating the possible sale of a stake in the Aesop brand as one of the alternatives to finance the “accelerated growth” of the unit and add more value to the company and to shareholders. The clarification came after reports published the day before that LVMH and L’Oréal, among other companies, would be interested in Aesop, as well as estimating Aesop’s valuation.

– DEXCO ON advanced 6.95%, to 7.54 reais, endorsed by a report by Bank of America analysts, who resumed coverage of the company with a “buy” recommendation for the shares and a target price of 10 reais. They cite among the reasons an “attractive valuation”, expectations related to Dexco’s joint venture with Lenzing – LD Celulose – for dissolving pulp production and exposure to the Brazilian construction market.

– ASSAÍ ON retreated 5.44%, to 19.65 reais, detached from other shares in the supermarket sector, since GPA ON appreciated 3.6% and CARREFOUR ON increased by 1.29%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN rose 1.56%, to 25.33 reais, and BRADESCO PN advanced 1.67%, to 14.02 reais, offering relevant support, while SANTANDER BRASIL UNIT, which releases its fourth-quarter balance sheet on Thursday fair, closed with an increase of 1.69%, at 28.95 reais. BANCO DO BRASIL ON registered a decrease of 0.27%, to 40.7 reais.

– VALE ON yielded 0.49%, to 94.51 reais, before the release of production and sales data by the mining company, scheduled for after the closure of the Brazilian market. After the closing, Vale reported production of 80.85 million tons of iron ore in the fourth quarter of 2022. In China, iron ore futures contracts fell this Tuesday, with the reference price on the Dalian stock exchange pulling back from the previous session’s contract high as traders assess Chinese demand and monitor regulatory risks.

– PETROBRAS PN rose 1.24%, to 26.07 reais, even with the divergent behavior of oil contracts abroad, while investors continue to conjecture about the strategy of the state-controlled oil company under the command of Jean Paul Prates.