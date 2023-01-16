By Paula Arend Laier

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed lower on Monday, in another session undermined by concerns about the ramifications of Americanas’ accounting problems, mainly the risk of a bankruptcy filing by the retailer and its consequences, with the action collapsing about 40%.

The drop in iron ore prices added to the pressure, given the effect on Vale’s shares. Without the benchmark of Wall Street business for the US holiday, foreigners have been on the buying end.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 1.54%, to 109,212.66 points. The financial volume totaled 18.4 billion reais, a daily average of 23.6 billion reais this year.

In the view of manager Daniel Alberini, a partner at CTM Investimento, the fall reflected the conjunction of some factors, the “hottest” being the events related to Americanas, which ends up contaminating bank shares – due to exposure to the company’s debt given the risk of judicial recovery.

Alberini also drew attention to the weakness of commodities such as iron ore and oil, as well as to the absence of the New York stock exchanges, due to the Martin Luther King holiday in the US, noting that foreigners have been the major buyer from emerging countries and Brazil.

According to data from B3, the flow of external capital in the secondary stock market is positive at 2.4 billion reais in 2023 until January 12th.

Investors also continue to analyze the set of economic measures presented by the new government, with an adjustment plan of up to 242.7 billion reais in the 2023 accounts, announced last week.

In Morgan Stanley’s view, the Ministry of Finance’s attempt to reduce the significant fiscal slippage sends a positive message.

“Even so, it would probably reduce our primary fiscal deficit projection for 2023 by just 40 basis points (from -1.2% to -0.8%), short of what is needed to reverse the potential fiscal deterioration”, assess the economist- head of the bank, Andre Loes, and economist Thiago Machado, in a report to clients.

In the afternoon, financial agents still echoed the news from Agência Estado/Broadcast that Lula is considering raising the minimum wage in 2023 to above 1,320 reais.

In parallel, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that the government decided to keep the IPI rates reduced to signal to the industry that it intends to move forward with the tax reform, reinforcing that the objective is to approve the change in the tax system on consumption still in this semester.

From a technical point of view, the Itaú BBA team said that the Ibovespa opened space for a profit-taking movement in Friday’s trading session and will find next supports at 108,100 and 106,700 points. “On the high side, the great challenge of the week will be to overcome the region of 113,800”, he said.

HIGHLIGHTS

– AMERICANAS ON collapsed 38.41%, at 1.94 reais, while the market evaluates the consequences of accounting inconsistencies of 20 billion reais, with the company obtaining an injunction to protect against creditors and announcing the hiring of Rothschild to renegotiate the debt. The CVM opened a third lawsuit against the company, which also had the credit rating cut by Moody’s.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON soared 12.24% to 3.85 reais, and VIA ON jumped 10.55% to 2.62 reais. For Morgan Stanley analysts, an eventual judicial recovery should accelerate Americanas’ market share, with Mercado Livre probably leading to capture market share and Magalu and Via among the potential beneficiaries. The movement of retailers took off from the trajectory of other securities linked to consumption, with the sector’s index falling 1.31%, in the wake of the increase in the slope of the future interest curve.

– BTG PACTUAL UNIT retreated 3.38%, to 21.46 reais, amid fears about the bank’s exposure to Americanas’ debts. Over the weekend, BTG appealed the injunction that protects the retailer from creditors. Analysts had been drawing attention to the exposure of the bank and other financial institutions to the company. In the sector, ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN fell 1.08% and BRADESCO PN lost 3.07%.

– AMBEV ON declined 4.9%, to 13.20 reais, affected by the Americanas case. The retailer’s reference shareholders also control the beverage maker. Morgan Stanley reinforced its ‘underweight’ recommendation for Ambev shares, expecting weak numbers for the fourth quarter, and seeing risks linked to the macroeconomic and competitive environments in Brazil.

– C&A ON soared 11.52%, to 2.71 reais, reaching 3.13 reais at the best moment, after columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, published that Lojas Renner has preliminary negotiations for the purchase of C&A in the Brazil. Sought by Reuters, Lojas Renner and C&A declined to comment. C&A also stated that “it remains intensely focused on the development of its business plans in the country”. LOJAS RENNER ON lost 2.04% to R$19.73.

– EMBRAER ON rose 3.94%, to R$16.37, after receiving a firm order for 15 new E195-E2 aircraft, valued at US$1.17 billion at list price. The aircraft manufacturer did not disclose the buyer and stated that the order will be added to the 2022 fourth quarter backlog. For Citi analysts, the news is “at least slightly positive”.

– VALE ON fell 1.67%, to 92.25 reais, in the wake of the decline in iron ore futures prices in Asia, with reports of rising deaths from Covid-19 in China renewing concerns about demand. The most traded iron ore contract in Dalian ended down 4.3%. On the Singapore Exchange, February iron ore retreated 4.4%.

– PETROBRAS PN lost 2.16%, at 24.04 reais, on a day of falling oil prices abroad, with Brent yielding almost 1%.

– GOL PN retreated 5.19%, to 7.49 reais, and AZUL PN dropped 3.52%, to 11.25 reais. XP reiterated its cautious view for the sector, with a ‘neutral’ recommendation, citing that the sector faces slow economic activity, and that Azul should still have high leverage and cash burn in 2023.

– BR PROPERTIES ON advanced 1.81%, to 6.18 reais. GP Investments communicated on Saturday an agreement with THB that includes a public offering of shares (OPA) to buy 100% of the capital of BR Properties at the price of 1.60 reais per share.

(By Paula Arend Laier; editing by Aluísio Alves)