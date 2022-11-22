SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed down on Tuesday, renewing session lows in the afternoon, after President Jair Bolsonaro’s coalition entered with representation at the TSE asking for an “extraordinary verification” of the result of this year’s election.

The news added yet another noise to an already tense market with the country’s fiscal prospects for next year and the absence of definitions on the ministerial team of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Before that, the Ibovespa had been particularly pressured by the fall in Petrobras shares amid growing fears about the oil company’s strategy of state control from next year.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 0.85%, to 108,820.52 points, according to preliminary data. At a minimum, it reached 107,867.47 points, far from the maximum, when it rose to 110,223.73 points.

The financial volume amounted to 24.8 billion reais.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)