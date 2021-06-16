The Ibovespa closed on a fall this Wednesday (16), and fell below 129,000 points in the afternoon, after the Federal Reserve anticipates for 2023 a projection of the first interest rate hike in the United States since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa retreated 0.64%, to 129,259.49 points, on a day also marked by the expiration of options contracts on the Ibovespa and the futures index.

The dollar closed the day quoted at R$ 5.067, in a slight upward trend after falling below R$ 5 in the afternoon of this Wednesday (16). The currency was traded at R$4.9936 at 1 pm, but turned over after the announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States, about interest rates.

The financial volume totaled 91 billion reais.

The Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, has kept short-term interest rates close to zero and said it will continue to buy $120 billion worth of bonds monthly to fuel the economic recovery.

However, the Fed has estimated at least two increases in US interest rates for 2023. Previously, projections pointed to a first increase only in 2024.

In the US, the North American S&P 500 index fell 0.54%.

Tonight it will be the turn of the Brazilian Central Bank to announce a decision for the Selic, currently at 3.5% per year. The forecast, according to a Reuters survey, is up 0.75 percentage points.

*With information from Reuters.

