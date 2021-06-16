By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed on a fall this Wednesday, falling below 129,000 points at the worst moment, after the Federal Reserve anticipates for 2023 the first interest rate hike in the United States since the beginning of the Covid pandemic. 19.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa retreated 0.64%, to 129,259.49 points, on a day also marked by the expiration of options contracts on the Ibovespa and the futures index.

The financial volume totaled 91 billion reais.

The US central bank has kept short-term interest rates close to zero and said it will continue to buy $120 billion worth of bonds monthly to fuel the economic recovery.

But a majority in the Fed estimated at least two increases in US interest rates for 2023. Previously, projections pointed to a first rise only in 2024.

In the view of the chief economist at Grimper Capital, Mariam Dayoub, the market did not expect such a change in projections, which explains the negative reaction in the stock market. At the very least, the Ibovespa reached 128,345.03 points.

She cited that in speeches between meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc) it had not been clear that some officials of the North American BC were changing their scenarios. This change, for Dayoub, is not necessarily negative and the effect on the market should be temporary.

The increase in the number of Fed members who believe in an upward inflation risk was also highlighted by the allocation leader at Blue3 Marina Braga.

“It’s an issue that is really worrying,” he said, citing that questions persist whether inflation is in fact something punctual and related to the pandemic or whether it should continue at a higher level even after vaccination.

In the US, the North American S&P 500 fell 0.54%.

Tonight it will be the turn of the Brazilian Central Bank to announce a decision for the Selic, currently at 3.5% per year. The forecast, according to a Reuters survey, is up 0.75 percentage points.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON retreated 3%, with the mining and steel sector as a whole closing down on the back of lower iron ore futures prices in China, with the increase in shipments from major supplier countries.

– PETROBRAS PN rose 0.38%, with Brent ending the day up 0.54%. The company’s board of directors authorized to call a meeting to elect directors again.

– EMBRAER ON had a decrease of 4.4%, in a correction, after closing Tuesday at the highest since January 2019. The papers accumulated an increase of 18.29% in the month and 130.96% in the year.

– BANCO INTER UNIT advanced 5.49%, rehearsing a recovery, after retreating 8.75% in the month until the day before. The day before, the digital bank announced details for an offer of units, which should have its result next week.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN and BRADESCO PN rose 1.99% and 0.5%, respectively, with Ibovespa banks as a whole closing in the blue.

