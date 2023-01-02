SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed down 3% this Monday, in the first trading session of the year, returning part of the rally of the last two weeks of 2022, in a suspicious reception to the arrival of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Lula took office on Sunday promising to revoke the spending cap, while emphasizing the role of public companies, such as Petrobras, in the country’s development and revoking acts that advance the privatization of several state-owned companies.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 3.06%, to 106,379.5 points, according to preliminary data. In the last two weeks of last year, it accumulated a high of 6.7%.

Financial volume totaled 14.2 billion reais, in a session affected by the absence of stock exchanges in New York due to the extended New Year holiday, as well as a holiday in the London market.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)