The Ibovespa renewed historic highs this Tuesday, the 20th, closing above 136 thousand points for the first time in its history, with Braskem and Weg among the positive highlights, but the volume was well below the daily average for the month.

The Brazilian stock market’s benchmark index, the Ibovespa, rose 0.27% to 136,149.16 points, according to preliminary data, reaching 136,329.79 points at its best moment — closing and intraday records, respectively.

The financial volume on the trading floor totaled just R$18.85 billion before the final adjustments, compared to a daily average of R$29.55 billion in August.

At its lowest point, the Ibovespa fell to 135,311.68 points, reflecting profit-taking and adjustment movements, as it has already recorded a gain of 6.66% for the month.

The dollar rose more than 1% this Tuesday, the 20th, and came close to R$5.50, on a day marked by the global search for safer assets, technical adjustments in Brazil and statements considered more lenient by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, on monetary policy.

The US currency closed up 1.34%, quoted at R$5.4862. In August, however, the currency accumulated a drop of 3%. See quotes.

At 5:03 pm, on B3, the first-maturity dollar futures contract rose 1.08%, to R$5.4755 for sale.

The dollar in the day

The dollar advanced against the real throughout the session, influenced by a set of factors.

Abroad, the US currency also rose against the Mexican peso and the South African rand — currencies that are the real’s peers — and fell against the yen, the euro and the pound.

“It’s the flight to quality,” summarized the director of Correparti Corretora, Jefferson Rugik, pointing out that investors were more cautious ahead of the rest of the week’s agenda, which includes the release of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting, on Wednesday, and the speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, on Friday.

According to Diego Costa, head of foreign exchange at B&T Câmbio, the market will be paying particular attention to Powell’s words, looking for clues about the future of interest rates in the US.

“The dollar recovered today, returning to near 5.50 reais, in a movement that was not restricted to the real, but extended to other emerging market currencies,” Costa said in a comment sent to clients. “This strengthening of the US currency reflects a broader movement of risk aversion, and is partly driven by the uncertainties surrounding the next monetary policy decisions in the United States.”

In Brazil, market participants also took advantage of the most recent declines in the dollar to adjust positions and realize part of their profits, which supported prices.

In addition, short-term DI (Interbank Deposit) rates fell, with investors reducing bets that the Central Bank will raise the benchmark Selic rate, currently at 10.50% per year, in September. The prospect of a lower Selic rate — which makes Brazil a little less attractive to foreign capital — also strengthened the dollar against the real.

“If the Central Bank does not increase the Selic rate, there will still be a good interest rate differential for Brazil, but not as good as if it were to increase. This also affected the exchange rate today,” said Rugik.

Behind the movement in the DI market was the perception that Campos Neto was more lenient when dealing with monetary policy in an interview with the newspaper O Globo. In it, Campos Neto repeated a recent message from BC authorities, that the autarchy will raise the Selic if necessary, but considered that the international scenario has improved.

Campos Neto also said, according to O Globo, that economists are not predicting an interest rate hike for 2024, but the market is, adding that it is necessary to be “calm” and “cautious” in times of volatility.

In this scenario, the spot dollar fluctuated between a low of 5.4344 reais (+0.39%) at 9:01 am, right after opening, and a high of 5.4935 reais (+1.48%) at 3:55 pm.

Abroad, at 5:11 pm, the dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six currencies — fell 0.46%, to 101.400.

In the morning, the Central Bank sold all 12,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts at auction for the purpose of rolling over the maturity date of October 1, 2024.