O Ibovespathe main index of B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange reached a new historical closing high this Monday (Dec 18, 2023). For the first time, the indicator ended a session at 131,083.82 points, with an increase of 0.68%. At the peak of the day, the value reached 131,447 points. The financial volume traded in the Ibovespa session was R$16.62 billion. The actions of Teka, Alphaville, Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia) and Coteminas (Companhia Tecidos Norte de Minas) showed the biggest increases throughout the day. The last record was 130,842 points, recorded in Thursday (Dec 14).